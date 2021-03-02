Pacific Pulse: February 4

On this Pacific Pulse: Pacific air forces send key leaders and aircraft to Aero India 2021, the U.S. Navy and maritime partners successfully complete exercise Sea Dragon 2021, and USAID partnered with the Philippine government to launch a second phase of supplemental immunization activity.
