    Pacific Pulse: February 4

    JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Pacific air forces send key leaders and aircraft to Aero India 2021, the U.S. Navy and maritime partners successfully complete exercise Sea Dragon 2021, and USAID partnered with the Philippine government to launch a second phase of supplemental immunization activity.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 4, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Immunizations
    Philippine
    Pacific Pulse
    Sea Dragon 2021
    Aero India 2021

