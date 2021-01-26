In episode 43 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, we commemorate Four Chaplains Day, Feb. 3, 2021, and highlight the dedication of the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps to the resiliency of all Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65222
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108166420.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:56
|Composer
|Air Education and Training Command
|Conductor
|Capt. Kayshel Trudell
|Album
|The Air Force Starts Here podcast
|Track #
|ep
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 43 - Four Chaplains Day 2021, by Capt. Kayshel Trudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT