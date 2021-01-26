Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 43 - Four Chaplains Day 2021

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Audio by Capt. Kayshel Trudell 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In episode 43 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, we commemorate Four Chaplains Day, Feb. 3, 2021, and highlight the dedication of the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps to the resiliency of all Airmen.

