    99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 2

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Welcome to episode two of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. In this episode, we’ll be speaking with LTC Jason McGrath to discuss 99th Readiness Division Family Programs, and we catch up with a Soldier and Army civilian who pays it forward by mentoring those in need. So get ready as we bring you the latest episode of Generally Speaking.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 2, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Family Programs
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    99th DIV(R)
    Generally Speaking...

