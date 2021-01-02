99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 2

Welcome to episode two of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. In this episode, we’ll be speaking with LTC Jason McGrath to discuss 99th Readiness Division Family Programs, and we catch up with a Soldier and Army civilian who pays it forward by mentoring those in need. So get ready as we bring you the latest episode of Generally Speaking.