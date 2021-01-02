Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate talk about some of the legal concerns that may arise within the Command
In this episode, LTC Jennifer Cave and CPT Matthew Neuringer discuss the new Controlled Unclassified Information policy and the related Non-Disclosure Agreement.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65218
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108165833.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:13
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARIC BOLDCast Ep 03, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT