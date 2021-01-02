Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARIC BOLDCast Ep 03

    USARIC BOLDCast Ep 03

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Audio by Maj. Ryan Hignight 

    75th Innovation Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate talk about some of the legal concerns that may arise within the Command

    In this episode, LTC Jennifer Cave and CPT Matthew Neuringer discuss the new Controlled Unclassified Information policy and the related Non-Disclosure Agreement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65218
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108165833.mp3
    Length: 00:27:13
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARIC BOLDCast Ep 03, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PODCAST
    75IC NDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT