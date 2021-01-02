Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental health and COVID

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2021

    Audio by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe, gives some tips on how to maintain good mental health through the ongoing pandemic.

