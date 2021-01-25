Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 1

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Audio by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Today’s Air Defenders is the official podcast of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Col. Richard Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, is the guest and talks about his views on P.H.D. (Pride, Hustle and Desire).

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:47
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 1, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery

    TAGS

    Air Defenders

