CSM Juan Jimenez talks with 1SG Erika Vargas about Army life and staying fit.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 10:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65196
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108160489.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:15
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The BLUF - Episode 7, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT