On this Pacific Pulse, Airmen in Alaska conduct a search and rescue exercise, and Iwakuni Marines and Sailors get vaccinations.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 20:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65194
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108159049.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 29, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
