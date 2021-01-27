Audio Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations

In line with Operation Warp Speed efforts, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Marines and their beneficiaries. For more information about Operation Warp Speed and the USMC COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit MARADMIN 754/20. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)
