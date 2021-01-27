Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Audio Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations

    Audio Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    In line with Operation Warp Speed efforts, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Marines and their beneficiaries. For more information about Operation Warp Speed and the USMC COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit MARADMIN 754/20. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65191
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108157341.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccinations
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT