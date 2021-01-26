Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: January 27

    JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Littoral Combat Ship USS Freedom executed a passing exercise with its naval counterparts from El Salvador and Guatemala, U.S. Marines participated in a squad competition at Camp Gonsalves and Camp Hansen, and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group entered the South China Sea to conduct routine operations.

