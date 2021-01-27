Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 2: Staying Mentally Sharp in 2021 with Capt. Qwanqita Wright

With a new year comes resolutions and a recharged outlook, but how can you keep your mental health sharp while tuning out the stresses around you? The Every Soldier Counts Podcast invited Capt. Qwanqita Wright of 65th Medical Brigade to talk about this topic. As a behavioral health officer providing services to Area IV in Korea, Capt. Wright is uniquely qualified to address the challenges of mental health in the military. During our conversation, Capt. Wright shares a variety of resources available to Soldiers in Area IV and other ways you can improve your mental health.



