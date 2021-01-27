Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 2: Staying Mentally Sharp in 2021 with Capt. Qwanqita Wright

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    With a new year comes resolutions and a recharged outlook, but how can you keep your mental health sharp while tuning out the stresses around you? The Every Soldier Counts Podcast invited Capt. Qwanqita Wright of 65th Medical Brigade to talk about this topic. As a behavioral health officer providing services to Area IV in Korea, Capt. Wright is uniquely qualified to address the challenges of mental health in the military. During our conversation, Capt. Wright shares a variety of resources available to Soldiers in Area IV and other ways you can improve your mental health.

    Don't forget to follow 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Facebook and subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss an episode.

