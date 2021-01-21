W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 4 Transfer of Eligible Benefits (TEB)

An in depth look at the process of transferring eligible benefits for Chapter 33 Post-9/11 GI Bill.Navigating education benefits is a complex process.



A simple fly by won’t do. WVNG Ed Talks… a bi-weekly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies.



ED talks is produced by the West Virginia National Guard Education Services Office and is hosted by Dr. Sherri Shafer. Opinions expressed are those of the guests alone and do not represent the West Virginia National Guard. Music “Life is a Dream” by Michael Ramir C. courtesy of Mixkit.co.