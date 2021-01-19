In the latest episode of the All Things Naval Aviation podcast, Physiological Episodes Action Team (PEAT) lead Cmdr. Adrian Jope discussed the team's progress with Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic's Rear Adm. John Meier.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 11:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65160
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108146170.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:39
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VA, US
This work, All Things Naval Aviation; Physiological Episodes Action Team Discusses Progress to Date, by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
