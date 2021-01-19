Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 32. Wind Energy Boom with Mr. Jim Cannizzo

Today’s interview is the second consecutive interview with environmental law subject matter experts. In this interview, we have the pleasure to speak with Mr. Jim Cannizzo, a retired Air Force JAG, and current Senior Attorney-Advisor in the Mission Sustainment and Planning Branch of the Environmental Law Field Support Center, San Antonio, Texas.



We discuss “The Wind Energy Boom” including some of the biggest wind energy challenges faced both within the Air Force and DoD. We also continue our discussion on the interplay between environmental law and military operations, and how this impacts our national security.