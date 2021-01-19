Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 32. Wind Energy Boom with Mr. Jim Cannizzo

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    Today’s interview is the second consecutive interview with environmental law subject matter experts. In this interview, we have the pleasure to speak with Mr. Jim Cannizzo, a retired Air Force JAG, and current Senior Attorney-Advisor in the Mission Sustainment and Planning Branch of the Environmental Law Field Support Center, San Antonio, Texas.

    We discuss “The Wind Energy Boom” including some of the biggest wind energy challenges faced both within the Air Force and DoD. We also continue our discussion on the interplay between environmental law and military operations, and how this impacts our national security.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Length: 00:44:37
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2021
    Location: AL, US
