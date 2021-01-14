Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 1: BG Steven Allen & CSM LaDerek Green

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In the inaugural episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk with the command team of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. Steven Allen and Command Sgt. Maj. LaDerek Green. During our conversation, the two leaders discuss their military backgrounds (2:35), endure a lightning round of fast questions (6:00), what "Team 19" and "Every Soldier Counts" mean to them (10:10), what an Expeditionary Sustainment Command does (16:20), the challenges of logistics operations in Korea (18:20) and the way forward in 2021 in combating the COVID-19 pandemic (21:30).

    Stay tuned for the second part of the episode as we welcome CPT Qwanqita Wright of behavioral health in 65th Medical Brigade. CPT Wright shares what kind of behavioral health resources are available in Area IV (27:25), the importance of unplugging from social media (30:28) and the value of self care (32:40)

    Don't forget to follow 19th ESC on social media, and subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss any episodes (posted every month on the 19th!).

    References in this podcast to any specific commercial product, process, or service, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name is for the information and convenience of the public, and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the Department of the Defense.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 19:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65151
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108142284.mp3
    Length: 00:24:24
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 1: BG Steven Allen & CSM LaDerek Green, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

