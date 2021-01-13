a U.S. green beret attended the Royal Thai Army’s ranger school, a gift exchange took place between the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka , and U.S. Marines attached to 4th marine regiment participated in a time land navigation and rappelling during a squad competition at camp gonsalves.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 18:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65139
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108139427.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 13, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT