    Pacific Pulse: January 13

    JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    a U.S. green beret attended the Royal Thai Army’s ranger school, a gift exchange took place between the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka , and U.S. Marines attached to 4th marine regiment participated in a time land navigation and rappelling during a squad competition at camp gonsalves.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 13, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokosuka
    green beret
    Camp Gonsalves
    Royal Thai Army
    JMSD

