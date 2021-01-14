This week we look at how the Fort Riley R2 Performance center can enhance Victory Wellness time for any unit or office on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 14:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65136
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108138833.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 36 Victory Wellness and R2 Performance Center, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT