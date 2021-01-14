Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 14 Jan 2021

    TOKYO , TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    On this Pacific Pulse, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak makes a port call visit to Honolulu after completing the first stage of an expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, Patrol Squadron 5's "Mad Foxes" participate in the anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon 2021 in Guam, and the United States donates a mobile testing unit to Sri Lanka communities hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 22:42
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 14 Jan 2021, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    7th Fleet
    Poseidon
    INDOPACOM
    COVID 19
    WPC 1124

