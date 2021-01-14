Pacific Pulse: 14 Jan 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak makes a port call visit to Honolulu after completing the first stage of an expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, Patrol Squadron 5's "Mad Foxes" participate in the anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon 2021 in Guam, and the United States donates a mobile testing unit to Sri Lanka communities hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.