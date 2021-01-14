On this Pacific Pulse, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak makes a port call visit to Honolulu after completing the first stage of an expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, Patrol Squadron 5's "Mad Foxes" participate in the anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon 2021 in Guam, and the United States donates a mobile testing unit to Sri Lanka communities hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 22:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65135
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108137736.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|TOKYO , TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 14 Jan 2021, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT