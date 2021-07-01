CSM Juan Jimenez kicks-off the new year with Safety Director Mike Moore.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65134
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108137500.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:56
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, The BLUF - Episode 6, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT