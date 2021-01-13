Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ep. 15 - A conversation with Vice Wing Commander Col. Mark Johnson

    Ep. 15 - A conversation with Vice Wing Commander Col. Mark Johnson

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with 178th Wing Vice Commander Mark Johnson to discuss his career, the CovID-19 pandemic, and his advice for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65132
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108137129.mp3
    Length: 00:40:10
    Year 2020
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 15 - A conversation with Vice Wing Commander Col. Mark Johnson, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    178th Wing
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT