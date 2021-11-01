Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 3

    The High Ground - Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 3 of the monthly flagship series, released Jan. 11, 2021, and hosted by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely and Maj. William Smith of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade Public Affairs Office, consists of SMDC news, listener questions, a Cool Jobs interview segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 11:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65126
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108135873.mp3
    Length: 00:30:41
    Artist Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely, Maj. William Smith
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Episode 3, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Alaska
    podcast
    vaccine
    Space
    ground-based midcourse defense
    Army
    military police
    William Smith
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    Fort Greely
    SMDC
    training with industry
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    SpaceX
    TWI
    Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence
    SMDCoE
    COVID
    DA Photos
    Missile Defense Complex
    George Kyle
    J Cupit
    Sergio Matos
    Zach Sheely

