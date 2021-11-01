The High Ground - Episode 3

The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 3 of the monthly flagship series, released Jan. 11, 2021, and hosted by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely and Maj. William Smith of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade Public Affairs Office, consists of SMDC news, listener questions, a Cool Jobs interview segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.