    Lab Life - Episode 39: Who Leads the Unicorns?

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle discusses the power of the scientific method, AFRL unicorns, Space Force Guardians, and more.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 39: Who Leads the Unicorns?, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

