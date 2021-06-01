What are your goals for 2021? Linda Schuh helps us work through them. The Director of Psychological Health talks about her roles in helping us and our families. Yep, Linda Shuh can see our family members, too. We have a new feature this week we hope to do every week with a quick look around the Air Force.
Our Ask an Airman question is answered by a new transfer to the wing.
126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree
https://linktr.ee/126arw
https://www.facebook.com/126ARWHelpingAgencies
This work, Roll Call - Episode #22, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
