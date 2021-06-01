Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #22

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    What are your goals for 2021? Linda Schuh helps us work through them. The Director of Psychological Health talks about her roles in helping us and our families. Yep, Linda Shuh can see our family members, too. We have a new feature this week we hope to do every week with a quick look around the Air Force.
    Our Ask an Airman question is answered by a new transfer to the wing.

    126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree
    https://linktr.ee/126arw
    https://www.facebook.com/126ARWHelpingAgencies

    Mental Health
    podcast
    126 ARW

