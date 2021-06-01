Roll Call - Episode #22

What are your goals for 2021? Linda Schuh helps us work through them. The Director of Psychological Health talks about her roles in helping us and our families. Yep, Linda Shuh can see our family members, too. We have a new feature this week we hope to do every week with a quick look around the Air Force.

Our Ask an Airman question is answered by a new transfer to the wing.



126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree

https://linktr.ee/126arw

https://www.facebook.com/126ARWHelpingAgencies