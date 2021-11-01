The High Ground - Special Edition - Iran Missile Strike 1st Anniversary

The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode SFC Aaron Rognstadt, a U.S. Army Reserve Public Affairs NCO currently assigned to USASMDC, talks with Soldiers from 1st Space Brigade who experienced the Jan. 8, 2020 Iranian missile strike an Ayn al-Asaid airbase in Western Iraq.