    The High Ground - Special Edition - Iran Missile Strike 1st Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode SFC Aaron Rognstadt, a U.S. Army Reserve Public Affairs NCO currently assigned to USASMDC, talks with Soldiers from 1st Space Brigade who experienced the Jan. 8, 2020 Iranian missile strike an Ayn al-Asaid airbase in Western Iraq.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 16:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Soldier
    missile
    Iran
    space
    attack
    1st Space Brigade
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Iranian missile strike
    Ayn al-Asad

