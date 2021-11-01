National Guard Support to DC/Inauguration

As of this morning, nearly 31,400 National Guard members are supporting homeland operations at the direction of their governors. The current number includes activations for COVID-19 and civil disturbance missions.



Presently, there are more than 64,000 Guard men and women engaged in homeland and overseas missions. More than 21,000 National Guard professionals continue COVID-19 response efforts at the direction of their governors in all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.



“Right now, we have approximately 6,200 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 6 states and the District of Columbia on the ground in the NCR supporting civilian authorities,” said Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau during his opening remarks to members of the media during a media roundtable January 11.



“We have received support requests from the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and Park Police, and have been authorized to provide up to 15,000 Guard members to meet current and future inauguration support requirements.



“To date, our troops have been requested to support security, logistics, liaison, and communication missions,” Hokanson said. “In case you are not already aware, the National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support and the forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the Inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since.



“As always, our first priority is to protect people and property,” Hokanson said. The National Guard looks forward to working with our district and federal partners to ensure a peaceful inauguration for President Elect Biden on January 20.”



