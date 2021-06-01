Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th Air Refueling Wing Podcast - 2021 Jan UTA Podcast

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Check out the 927th’s first podcast of the new year! We kick off 2021 with some familiar topics of COVID and CVR with Chief Master Sgt. Tomlinson as we continue to find ways to work through the pandemic. Hear updates about our Unit Effectiveness Inspection from Senior Master Sgt. Jenn Hillton, and as always hear directly from our Wing Commander, Col. Doug Stouffer, about issues important to him and wing leadership.

    From UTA announcements and schedule info, to deep dives with those in the know, this is your one-stop-shop to learn everything you need to know as you come in for the drill weekend.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65108
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108131291.mp3
    Length: 00:26:03
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th Air Refueling Wing Podcast - 2021 Jan UTA Podcast, by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    AFRC
    AMC
    927 ARW
    COVID

