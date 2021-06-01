927th Air Refueling Wing Podcast - 2021 Jan UTA Podcast

Check out the 927th’s first podcast of the new year! We kick off 2021 with some familiar topics of COVID and CVR with Chief Master Sgt. Tomlinson as we continue to find ways to work through the pandemic. Hear updates about our Unit Effectiveness Inspection from Senior Master Sgt. Jenn Hillton, and as always hear directly from our Wing Commander, Col. Doug Stouffer, about issues important to him and wing leadership.



From UTA announcements and schedule info, to deep dives with those in the know, this is your one-stop-shop to learn everything you need to know as you come in for the drill weekend.