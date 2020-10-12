Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 17 - 353T - CW5 Darris Richardson Interview

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW5 Darris Richardson. He is a senior 353T warrant officer in the military intelligence proponent. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 353T Military Intelligence Systems Maintenance/Integration Technician. In the interview he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 10:13
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:26:55
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 17 - 353T - CW5 Darris Richardson Interview, by SFC ARSALAN KHAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SORB
    #TECHNICALELITE
    #JOINTHETECHNICALELITE
    #GOWARRANT

