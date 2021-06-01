SDNG State Surgeon provides an overview of the emergency use authorization vaccines being used in the state; walks through the vaccines’ safety, production, distribution and risks; discusses some of the facts and myths surrounding the vaccines: and answers a series of questions from service members around the state. For additional questions about the vaccine, SDNG members may reach out to the SDNG Health and Safety Offices at: 605-737-6703, Joshua.r.paull.mil@mail.mil or 605-737-6073, katherine.d.hill2.mil@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 10:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65101
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108130181.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:53
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SDNG State Surgeon Q&A on COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Tyler OConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT