SDNG State Surgeon Q&A on COVID-19 Vaccine

SDNG State Surgeon provides an overview of the emergency use authorization vaccines being used in the state; walks through the vaccines’ safety, production, distribution and risks; discusses some of the facts and myths surrounding the vaccines: and answers a series of questions from service members around the state. For additional questions about the vaccine, SDNG members may reach out to the SDNG Health and Safety Offices at: 605-737-6703, Joshua.r.paull.mil@mail.mil or 605-737-6073, katherine.d.hill2.mil@mail.mil