    SDNG State Surgeon Q&A on COVID-19 Vaccine

    SD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Audio by Spc. Tyler OConnell 

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    SDNG State Surgeon provides an overview of the emergency use authorization vaccines being used in the state; walks through the vaccines’ safety, production, distribution and risks; discusses some of the facts and myths surrounding the vaccines: and answers a series of questions from service members around the state. For additional questions about the vaccine, SDNG members may reach out to the SDNG Health and Safety Offices at: 605-737-6703, Joshua.r.paull.mil@mail.mil or 605-737-6073, katherine.d.hill2.mil@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65101
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108130181.mp3
    Length: 00:42:53
    Year 2021
    Location: SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDNG State Surgeon Q&A on COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Tyler OConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Dakota National Guard
    SDNG
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine
    COVID-19 vaccine
    SDNG State Surgeon

