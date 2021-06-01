Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leaders Corner Episode 6

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    In this episode of the Leaders Corner we discuss the balance of civilian and Army Reserve Careers with Colonel Eric Rahman who works at Google and is an Army Reserve officer with the 335th Signal Command.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 09:46
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:25:37
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leaders Corner Episode 6, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Employers
    U.S. Army Reserve
    balance
    335th Signal Command

