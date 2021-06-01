Phoenix Cast [Episode 19] - Leading Cyber Marines with Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, about leading Cyber Marines and adapting to change. They discuss the challenges of communicating cyber concepts with the rest of the Marine Corps, some of his favorite book recommendations, as well as how to best communicate with senior leaders.



