Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 31. Environmental Law & Air Force Operations with Mr. Joseph Miller

Today's interview is the first of two separate interviews with environmental law subject matter experts. We have the pleasure to speak with Mr. Joseph Miller, to discuss Environmental Law and Air Force Operations. We plan to discuss some the biggest environmental law challenges we face both within the Air Force and DoD and the interplay between environmental law and operational law – an area often overlooked but very important from a national security perspective.



Mr. Miller is the Chief of the Air Force Environmental Law Field Support Center, located in San Antonio, Texas which is now part of the Operations & International Law Directorate, Office of The Judge Advocate General. He leads a team of 32 attorneys and paralegals located at 9 locations in advising the headquarters staff, major commands and subordinate legal offices of the US Air Force on all environmental and land use statutes, regulations and policies.