Roll Call - Episode #21

First, good luck to the wing's Outstanding Airman of the Year winners as they head to Springfield this month to compete for the state OAY.



Our guest this week, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, Colonel Tom Jackson. Col. Jackson has a new update on Covid vaccines and explains the vaccine distribution strategy for the wing. He, also, shares his thought process on why he shut the wing down in March.

Jackson explains why he sees the wing's success continuing into the future. A bunch is packed into this first part of our conversation with the head of the wing.

This is just the first part of our conversation with the wing commander.

The next part of our conversation with Col. Jackson is coming out at the end of the month.

We have to start paying back our social security taxes more details on that in this episode.



For additional information to include Frequently Asked Questions, visit: https://www.dfas.mil/taxes/Social-Security-Deferral/

IRS information:

- Tax Deferral Implementation: https://www.irs.gov/…/guidance-issued-to-implement-presiden…

- W-2 Reporting: https://www.irs.gov/…/form-w-2-reporting-of-employee-social…