Ms. Jill Garvin, the psychological health director at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, speaks to Samantha Sandland, LICSW, NASM-CPT. She is an independent clinical social worker and a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer. Samantha owns and operates Champs Psychological Services, LLC, a Rhode Island-based agency which provides mental health, personal training services, and performance coaching, in both individual and group settings. https://champspsychologicalservices.com/
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Dec. 31, 2020 - Samantha Sandland, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS
