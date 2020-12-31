Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Dec. 31, 2020 - Samantha Sandland

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Ms. Jill Garvin, the psychological health director at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, speaks to Samantha Sandland, LICSW, NASM-CPT. She is an independent clinical social worker and a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer. Samantha owns and operates Champs Psychological Services, LLC, a Rhode Island-based agency which provides mental health, personal training services, and performance coaching, in both individual and group settings. https://champspsychologicalservices.com/

