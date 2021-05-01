Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: January 05

    Pacific Pulse: January 05

    JAPAN

    01.05.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Arleigh Burke-Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Straight transit in accordance with internation law, 354th Fighter Wing and the 168th Wing Air National Guard completed a readiness exercise, and US Forces Korea healthcare workers and first responders receive the covid-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 00:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65086
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108128227.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 05, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS John S. McCain
    US Forces Korea
    354th Fighter Wing
    USS Curtis Wilburn
    Taiwan Straight
    168th Wing Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT