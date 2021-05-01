Pacific Pulse: January 05

The Arleigh Burke-Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Straight transit in accordance with internation law, 354th Fighter Wing and the 168th Wing Air National Guard completed a readiness exercise, and US Forces Korea healthcare workers and first responders receive the covid-19 vaccine.
