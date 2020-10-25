Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chronicles of Sasebo - The Sconnie Sailor

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.25.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    HM2 Cal Rastall is your local friendly BHC Sasebo Pharmacy Technician. You might also know him as the Sconnie Sailor. From starting a moving company and providing your firewood to volunteering to serve in Afghanistan, he has strived to give back to all of us in Sasebo, a place he calls home.

