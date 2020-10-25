HM2 Cal Rastall is your local friendly BHC Sasebo Pharmacy Technician. You might also know him as the Sconnie Sailor. From starting a moving company and providing your firewood to volunteering to serve in Afghanistan, he has strived to give back to all of us in Sasebo, a place he calls home.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2021 20:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65082
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108127424.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chronicles of Sasebo - The Sconnie Sailor, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
