Spot on USO's Ugly Sweater and Gingerbread House contest
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2021 02:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65076
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108126952.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Ugly Sweater and Gingerbread House contest, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT