Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saturday Nights of Horror

    Saturday Nights of Horror

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.01.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Spots oh Showboat Theater's Saturday Nights of Horror for the month of October

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 02:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65071
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108126947.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saturday Nights of Horror, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    halloween
    MWR
    movie theater
    showboat theater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT