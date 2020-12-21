Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AIRWaves Podcast Episode #48: Professional Growth and Development in the Remote Work Environment

    AIRWaves Podcast Episode #48: Professional Growth and Development in the Remote Work Environment

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Audio by Mikel Lauren Proulx 

    Naval Air Systems Command

    Interview with Dan Cockerell, former Vice-President of the Walt Disney Company, talks about professional growth, mentorship, and career success in the COVID-19 environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65047
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108124145.mp3
    Length: 00:26:07
    Composer NAVAIR Visual Information division
    Track # 48
    Year 2020
    Genre Self-help
    Location: NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRWaves Podcast Episode #48: Professional Growth and Development in the Remote Work Environment, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Professional Growth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT