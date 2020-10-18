Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 512th Fishbowl Podcast: 4th Air Force Leadership

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Cacicia and Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham

    512th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington and Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force Commander and Command Chief, discuss Air Force Reserve-specific topics during their visit to Bedrock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Podcast
    AFRC
    Dover
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Bedrock
    512th Airlift Wing
    4th Air force
    4AF
    512AW

