All Things Naval Aviation: Celebrating 78 Years

On January 1, 2021 Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) will celebrate 78 years of being established as a command. From the early days of naval aviation to the present, it has been the job of CNAL to provide combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing. In today’s episode of All Things Naval Aviation, Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic discusses a portion of CNAL’s history with a family legacy, Captain Josh Kinnear, the nephew of the 14th commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic.