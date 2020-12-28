Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201228 Talking Sports on "Buongiorno: The Morning Show" on 107 AFN The Eagle

    201228 Talking Sports on "Buongiorno: The Morning Show" on 107 AFN The Eagle

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.28.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    "Buongiorno: The Morning Show" host "DJ Danny A," MC2 Daniel Charest, dedicated an hour of airtime to "Talking Sports" on 107 The Eagle-AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64988
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108121728.mp3
    Length: 00:10:33
    Year 2020
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201228 Talking Sports on "Buongiorno: The Morning Show" on 107 AFN The Eagle, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    NSA Naples
    Talking Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT