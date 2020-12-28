Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: December 29

    Pacific Pulse: December 29

    JAPAN

    12.28.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Moderna Covid-19 vaccines arrive at Yokota Air Base, The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group complete their sustainment exercise and begin their scheduled deployment, and The Guided-Missile Destroyer USS John S. McCain assert navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: December 29, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    PACOM
    USS John S. McCain
    SUSTEX
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    Covid-19

