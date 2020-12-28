Moderna Covid-19 vaccines arrive at Yokota Air Base, The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group complete their sustainment exercise and begin their scheduled deployment, and The Guided-Missile Destroyer USS John S. McCain assert navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands.
This work, Pacific Pulse: December 29, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
