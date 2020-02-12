Patrick Edwards, Senior Advisor with NSIN, talks about innovative ways of generating the best solutions for military operations. "You should want better, because you have more potential than that", says Mr. Edwards.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 13:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64972
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108118885.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Artist
|Patrick Edwards (NSIN Senior Advisor)
|Composer
|PFC Joshua Shaw
|Conductor
|PFC Joshua Shaw
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Senoir Advisor with NSIN, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS
