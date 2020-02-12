Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Senoir Advisor with NSIN

    ITALY

    12.02.2020

    Audio by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Patrick Edwards, Senior Advisor with NSIN, talks about innovative ways of generating the best solutions for military operations. "You should want better, because you have more potential than that", says Mr. Edwards.

    This work, Interview with Senoir Advisor with NSIN, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Networking
    #Solutions
    #Innovation
    #DepartmentofDefense
    #NationalSecurity

