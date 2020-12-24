Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 25: The 34th Sergeant Major of the Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 25: The 34th Sergeant Major of the Regiment

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    12.24.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Col. Joe Ewers interviews Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel, the 34th Command Sergeant Major of the Regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 02:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64971
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108118773.mp3
    Length: 00:21:58
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 25

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 25: The 34th Sergeant Major of the Regiment, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CR
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT