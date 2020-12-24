Kill Tank Radio - Episode 25: The 34th Sergeant Major of the Regiment

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Col. Joe Ewers interviews Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel, the 34th Command Sergeant Major of the Regiment.
|12.24.2020
|12.24.2020 02:44
|Newscasts
|64971
|2012/DOD_108118773.mp3
|00:21:58
|2020
|Podcast
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|2
|0
|0
|25
