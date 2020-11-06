Elementary Farewell

Sigonella Elementary School Teacher Sally Davis explains why the school and students held a drive-by farewell at Naval Air Station Sigonella, June 11, 2020. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools shut down early due to COVID-19 restrictions for the 2019-2020 school year. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Pitts/Released)