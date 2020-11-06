Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elementary Farewell

    Elementary Farewell

    ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Pitts 

    AFN Sigonella

    Sigonella Elementary School Teacher Sally Davis explains why the school and students held a drive-by farewell at Naval Air Station Sigonella, June 11, 2020. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools shut down early due to COVID-19 restrictions for the 2019-2020 school year. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Pitts/Released)

