    Navy Ball Series: Battle of Guadalcanal

    Navy Ball Series: Battle of Guadalcanal

    ITALY

    09.09.2020

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Pitts 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Pitts, Armed Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, narrates the ‘Battle of Guadalcanal’ at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sept. 9, 2020. This piece was a part of a series celebrating the Navy’s 245th birthday. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Pitts/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:33
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Ball Series: Battle of Guadalcanal, by SN Brandon Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Birthday
    Navy Ball
    Battle of Guadalcanal

