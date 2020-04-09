Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Torre Salsa Nature Preserve

    ITALY

    09.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, talks about the Torre Salsa Nature Preserve in Sicily, Italy, Sept. 4, 2020. The nature preserve is in proximity to Naval Air Station Sigonella and a great spot to snorkel, swim, and explore during the summertime. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J. KirkJohnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Sigonella
    Sicily
    Explore Europe
    Torre Salsa
    Sites of Sicily

