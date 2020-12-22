Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 41 - Randolph AFB and Space History

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 41 - Randolph AFB and Space History

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In episode 41 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast we look back in history at the Air Force’s role in space here with AETC History and Museums Program Director, Mr. Gary Boyd, and AETC historian Mr. Rudy Purificato.

    Randolph Air Force Base has a history steeped in space innovation, which all occurred in Building 661. Building 661 was home to the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and inaugurated the world’s first Department of Space Medicine in 1949.

    While there, many space firsts occurred like the first simulated fight to the moon, training of the first primates to go into sub-orbit and orbit -as well as the development of pressurized and heat resistant space suits.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 12:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64937
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108116471.mp3
    Length: 00:26:16
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 41 - Randolph AFB and Space History, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT