    OSI Today 6

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode OSI Commander, Brig. Gen. Terry Bullard, reviews organization highlights from 2020 and previews what lies ahead for the command in 2021.

    This work, OSI Today 6, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSI Today

