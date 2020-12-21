OSI Today 6

In this episode OSI Commander, Brig. Gen. Terry Bullard, reviews organization highlights from 2020 and previews what lies ahead for the command in 2021.
Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 16:57
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|01:01:29
