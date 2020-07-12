AFN Sigonella Sports Radio

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    12.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, performs a sports radio show Dec. 7, 2020, covering college and professional football and highlighting local sporting events happening around Naval Air Station Sigonella. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    TAGS

    sports
    radio
    nfl
    football

