AFN Sigonella Sports Radio

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, performs a sports radio show Dec. 7, 2020, covering college and professional football and highlighting local sporting events happening around Naval Air Station Sigonella. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)